Webinar on persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Policy and Development Studies (CPDS) will conduct a webinar on ‘Uyghur Muslims and the violation of their human rights by China’ from 6pm to 7.30pm on Sunday. Dolkun Isa, president, World Uyghur Congress, who is in Exile in Germany, Rushan Abbas, founder chairperson, Campaign4Uyghurs, USA, and Jayadeva Ranade, additional secretary (rtd), cabinet secretariat and president of Centre for China Analysis and Strategy will speak. Arun Lakshman, journalist and director of CPDS, will moderate the webinar.