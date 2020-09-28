STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Webinar on Constitution to be held on October 2

Professor Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy, will speak on the social importance of the basic duties of the Constitution. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and University College, in association with Law and Justice Research Foundation (LJRF), will conduct a webinar on the ‘Social significance of the Indian Constitution’ on October 2. The webinar will conducted in two sessions. 

The first session, which begins at 11 am, will be inaugurated by K T Nisar Ahammed, district judge and member secretary, Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA). University College principal S Unnikrishnan Nair will preside over the inaugural function.

DLSA secretary and sub-judge A Jubia, Kerala Legal Services Authority member Suhrit Kumar, University College NSS programme officer R Manoj and the chief minister’s legal advisor N K Jayakumar will also speak. LJRF vice-president R S Vishrut and joint secretary Sandeep Chandrasekhar will attend the webinar. 

“E-certificates will be issued to all participants,” said Thejas Purushothaman, state president, LJRF.

