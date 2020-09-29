STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Agri varsity’s new statistical analysis app provides hope for researchers

GRAPES provides wide range of data analytics methods and can generate top quality graphs for projecting the research outputs in the most appealing way.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a huge relief to post graduate and PhD students in agriculture science, the Kerala Agricultural University’s College of Agriculture at Vellayani here has developed a web application that can provide top quality statistical support for research and save time in the completion of projects. Named GRAPES (General R based Analysis Platform Empowered by Statistics), the web application based on open source software was developed by Pratheesh P Gopinath, assistant professor, Department of Agricultural Statistics during lockdown. 

GRAPES provides wide range of data analytics methods and can generate top quality graphs for projecting the research outputs in the most appealing way. Besides, it provides the same features offered by costly proprietary data analysis software. “Agricultural research is one of the areas where statistical analysis plays a huge role. Lack of statistical support affects the quality of the research output. Statistical genetics analysis, for instance, is very important to develop high yielding varieties,” Pratheesh told TNIE.

GRAPES is platform-independent and can be used via mobile, laptop or tablet. It helps plant breeders perform their analysis that usually require heavy statistical calculations. Research students, who are struggling to find a statistician for research data analysis, will benefit a lot through the application.

Will benefit other disciplines
Since the application is built on open source, it can be provided free of cost to researchers across the country and can be used in any field of research. GRAPES can be used for research in Social Sciences and Medicine. Customised tools can also be developed and added to it. 

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp