Advocates assault bench clerk, police register case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unruly scenes prevailed in a courtroom of the Vanchiyoor court complex here on Tuesday after around 40 advocates assaulted a bench clerk who refused to give them the date of a case. The advocates destroyed files kept in the courtroom.Based on a preliminary probe, the Vanchiyoor police registered cases against lawyers after the injured clerk, Nirmalanandan, and the staff of the court approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate with a complaint. The magistrate directed the Vanchiyoor police to probe the incident and furnish a report within 24 hours.

The incident occurred around 11.30am at Court number 11 after the magistrate completed the proceedings of a case and left the court. Soon, a group of lawyers present in the court went to the bench clerk and asked for the date of a case which was advanced. However, the clerk told them he would give them the date later following which the advocates manhandled the clerk.