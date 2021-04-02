STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation to roll out more e-mobility projects in Capital soon

The project, proposed in the 2021-22 corporation budget, will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation plans to set an example for the public by using environment-friendly vehicles. To reduce air pollution, the corporation will soon roll out a project to provide aid to councillors for purchasing e-scooters. The corporation will work with public sector financial institutions to provide the funds to officials. 

The project, proposed in the 2021-22 corporation budget, will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.“The plan is part of the corporation’s e-mobility project. Use of e-scooters by ward councillors will set an example for the public to use alternative energy resources and help protect the environment,” said a corporation official. 

He added the councillors will also create awareness in their respective wards about the benefits of switching to an environment-friendly mode of transportation. “Discussions are being held with the officials concerned and the plan is to ensure all ward councillors switch to e-scooters by the end of this year,” said the official.

Corporation officials said the project, which aims to encourage the use of e-vehicles, will be implemented this year. Another project to switch corporation-owned vehicles to electric ones is also in the pipeline. The total cost of the project is Rs 30 crore and charging points will be installed across the city. However, the corporation officials said that as e-vehicles are costlier than normal ones, the viability of the project is still in question.

Under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), various e-mobility projects have already been implemented in the city. Recently, the SCTL procured around 15 e-autos, which were distributed to woman beneficiaries, who were shortlisted based on their economic backgrounds. The cost of each e-auto is around Rs 2.95 lakh. The beneficiaries of the project said the Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) has been providing good service support but the e-rickshaws which were procured from Kinetic are having frequent complaints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-mobility
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp