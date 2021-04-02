Corporation to roll out more e-mobility projects in Capital soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation plans to set an example for the public by using environment-friendly vehicles. To reduce air pollution, the corporation will soon roll out a project to provide aid to councillors for purchasing e-scooters. The corporation will work with public sector financial institutions to provide the funds to officials.

The project, proposed in the 2021-22 corporation budget, will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.“The plan is part of the corporation’s e-mobility project. Use of e-scooters by ward councillors will set an example for the public to use alternative energy resources and help protect the environment,” said a corporation official.

He added the councillors will also create awareness in their respective wards about the benefits of switching to an environment-friendly mode of transportation. “Discussions are being held with the officials concerned and the plan is to ensure all ward councillors switch to e-scooters by the end of this year,” said the official.

Corporation officials said the project, which aims to encourage the use of e-vehicles, will be implemented this year. Another project to switch corporation-owned vehicles to electric ones is also in the pipeline. The total cost of the project is Rs 30 crore and charging points will be installed across the city. However, the corporation officials said that as e-vehicles are costlier than normal ones, the viability of the project is still in question.

Under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), various e-mobility projects have already been implemented in the city. Recently, the SCTL procured around 15 e-autos, which were distributed to woman beneficiaries, who were shortlisted based on their economic backgrounds. The cost of each e-auto is around Rs 2.95 lakh. The beneficiaries of the project said the Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) has been providing good service support but the e-rickshaws which were procured from Kinetic are having frequent complaints.