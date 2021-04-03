STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Polls come and go but transgender people sidelined

Even as transgender issues are being discussed in the social milieu, the community’s demands do not find a single mention in the manifesto of most political parties.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as transgender issues are being discussed in the social milieu, the community’s demands do not find a single mention in the manifesto of most political parties. Except for the LDF, transgender issues aren’t discussed in the manifesto of UDF and BJP. The issue boggles the members of the transgender community. This, at a time when UDF has a separate wing for the transgender community called the Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress (KPTC).

The issue boggles the members of the transgender community who have been battling it out to find their space in society. “The UDF has a unit under the KPCC dedicated to the welfare of transgenders. They are vocal in their support and maintain that housing and employment issues will be addressed. But nothing is there in the manifesto, not even a mention of the word,” says a member of KPTC who doesn’t wish to be named.

The demand for a housing scheme for transgenders and better employment opportunities are among the main grievances of the community. “The imminent need is to protect the rights of the transgender community. Rights such as the right to marriage, adoption, inheritance and so on need to be formulated. These can be done by the state government and existing laws need to be amended. A lot of welfare schemes and progressive interventions were brought in by the present government but we need to do more,” says Syama S Prabha, secretary of the DYFI unit in Thiruvananthapuram which is transgender-inclusive, having 14 transgender members.

The LDF has come up with a manifesto where transgender issues find representation. “There are political parties whose manifesto doesn’t even carry the word transgender. That’s alarming,” she adds.Denying any such neglect, State Congress vice-president Palode Ravi has said that any failure to mention transgenders doesn’t translate to ignoring their needs. “We’ve taken the effort to make ours a people’s manifesto. The issues of the transgender community are important and a mere absence of mentioning it in manifesto doesn’t mean their grievances won’t be addressed. We are committed to helping the weaker sections and that has been mentioned in the manifesto. The trans community falls in that,” says Palode Ravi. 

State president of KPTC Arunima Sulfikar has said their immediate demands of total reservation and constituting transgender welfare board have been communicated to the party and that an absence in the mention in the manifesto isn’t worrying. “We didn’t want a separate mention in the manifesto,” said the transwoman. 

Former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has said the party is highly committed to the welfare of transgenders. “Effort will be taken for the welfare of the community. We have a national policy for the welfare of transgenders. These will be reflected in all the policies we implement here. We haven’t mentioned many such sectors in the manifesto where we already have a national policy in place,” Kummanam said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender Kerala Elections
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp