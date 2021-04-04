Chennithala calls upon voters to reject Left

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged people to vote for UDF for a prosperous Kerala by rejecting the LDF that had given only distress. Recalling the slew of corruption scams the Opposition had brought before public domain from Sprinklr data row, deep sea fishing scam to the latest fraudulent voters’ list and the purchase of power from Adani group, Chennithala claimed that the UDF has always stood behind the believers in the Sabarimala issue.

Over the last five years of LDF’s regime, Chennithala had highlighted a slew of corruption charges ranging from Sprinklr, Pampa sand mining, LIFE Mission, gold smuggling, distillery-brewery, e-mobility, doubling of bogus voters’ list to Rs 5,000-crore deep sea fishing scam involving power purchase deal of Rs 1,000 crore with Adani group. The Opposition leader also blamed the LDF Government over its failure in tackling the pandemic as the state evolved into having the largest number of Covid-19 patients. The backdoor appointments made by the party had also affected job aspirants.

“The Public Service Commission has been made a scarecrow and backdoor appointments continued unabated which saw the PSC rankholders crawling on their knees in front of the Secretariat,” said Chennithala.

When all the three political fronts have highlighted their stand on women entry issue in Sabarimala, Chennithala blamed the Left Government on trampling the customs. When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that he would hold talks with stakeholders when the Supreme Court takes up the writ petitions, the BJP utilised it to enhance its poll prospects.

Highlighting the fuel price hike by the Centre, Chennithala did not spare the LDF Government either over the way in which it had imposed additional tax on them. The Opposition leader highlighted how the UDF has envisaged “Prosperous Kerala, Global Kerala” in its peoples’ manifesto.