STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital braces for second Covid wave

According to experts, Covid-19 protocol was ignored during poll campaigning. As a result, the 
state can expect a severe second wave soon after the elections

Published: 06th April 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of political parties take out rallies and road shows at Poojappura on Sunday. All parties violated Covid protocol on the final day of open campaigning| BP Deepu

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election campaigning coming to an end, the district is bracing for post-poll Covid clusters. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is spiking daily, worrying the health authorities. Until a week ago, the TPR was at three per cent. Last week it crossed four per cent. With most of the Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) shut down, the health department seems to have no plans to contain a more aggressive second wave. Currently, the only plan is to carry out mass vaccinations in a short period of time. On Sunday, a total of 5,171 tests were held in the district and around 208 new Covid-19 cases were reported. 

A senior official of the health department said the social distancing norms were not being followed and election campaigns were held flouting Covid protocols. “Currently, 7,000 tests are conducted in the district per day. We are planning to increase this number. We want people to come forward voluntarily and get tested if they got exposed to the virus. Now, it’s practically impossible to make more arrangements for managing Covid-19 as the hospitals have gone back to accepting non-Covid patients,” said the official. 

Deputy Superintendent S S Santhosh Kumar, Emergency Department, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said the cases are slowly climbing up in the state and it will take another week to know whether this is indicative of a second wave. 

“A week ago, we had between 1,500 and 2,000 cases, but now it is close to 2,500. The second wave could bring heavy increase in the number of cases. Now, we have started feeling the heat of the election campaigning,” Santhosh said. He added that officials are watching the situation keenly. 

Officials confident
Santhosh said the state hasn’t downsized the facilities set aside for Covid-19 and hence it’s well prepared to face a possible second wave. “We have enough facilities to manage 5,000 to 6,000 cases per day. The earlier plan was to downsize the facilities after the elections. Now we may wait for another one week and if required we will continue to maintain the facilities for more weeks,” he added. 

Mass gatherings and similar events are the reasons for the spike in cases in the state, Santhosh said. Since the election declaration, the Covid containment activities and vaccination have been hit as a large section of officials are involved in poll duties. “Vaccination is the only solution before us now. It’s high time the state strengthened the campaign to encourage the public to get vaccinated. Now the government should make available vaccines for every individual irrespective of age,” added Santhosh. 

Officials allege vaccination misuse 
Several incidents of misuse of Covid-19 vaccination in the private sector have been reported in the district. Officials allege that private hospitals are giving vaccines to ineligible people. “We have come across several such incidents in the private sector but are unable to take action. Many young people have got the vaccine from private hospitals. These illegal beneficiaries are being entered into the website as health care workers or front line workers. Now this malpractice will not happen as we have vaccinated the entire health care workers and front line workers,” said an official. 

So far, around 3.23 lakh people have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. There are over 11 lakh beneficiaries above 45 years of age in the district. In Thiruvananthapuram, there are around 180 vaccination centres. 

“On Sunday, we conducted mobile vaccination camps at 15 residents associations in the corporation area and covered around 20,000 beneficiaries on a single day. We have covered all old-age homes in the district. Now, registration is open only for beneficiaries above 45 years of age,” said an official associated with the Covid-19 vaccinations. 

The target is to complete the vaccination of over 11 lakh beneficiaries by May 15. According to experts, the vaccine can resist even the mutant strain of the Covid-19. Santhosh said the available Covid-19 vaccines don’t offer 100 per cent protection but would help reduce the severity of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 second wave
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp