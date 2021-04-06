STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gold smuggling: Nod sought to record Sandeep Nair’s statement

Sandeep was pressured while he was in ED custody in Ernakulam and later while he was being questioned by the ED sleuths in Central Prison, Poojapura.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has sought permission from the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court to record the confessions of gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair under Section 164 of CrPC.The Crime Branch on Friday had recorded the statements of Sandeep, who is currently lodged in the Central Prison in Poojapura. The Crime Branch had initiated a probe into the alleged arm-twisting of Sandeep by the Enforcement Directorate to give statements against the chief minister and a few other ministers in the reverse hawala case.

The request moved by Crime Branch DySP Baiju Paulose M said the statements given by Sandeep were significant and there was a possibility that he might be lured into retracting his statement during trial.

As per the application moved by Paulose, Sandeep had testified that he was pressured by the ED officials to give statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Minister K T Jaleel and Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Sandeep was pressured while he was in ED custody in Ernakulam and later while he was being questioned by the ED sleuths in Central Prison, Poojapura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Nair Gold smuggling
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp