Kerala Elections: Centenarian keeps date with vote

Bhaskaran Nair T N, a native of Sasthamangalam, turned 100 this year, but that does not dampen his voting spirit.

Published: 07th April 2021

Bhaskaran Nair T N

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bhaskaran Nair T N, a native of Sasthamangalam, turned 100 this year, but that does not dampen his voting spirit. The centenarian who had served in the army for 28 years cast his vote at Sasthamangalam RKD NSS School on Tuesday. With a mask covering his face, Bhaskaran sayid he wishes that the winning party does good for society.

He suffers from moderate memory loss and hearing issues but his will to vote beat his ailments and the summer heat. Bhaskaran said keeping away from corona virus is all about keeping yourself well. “You need to eat well and take care of your health to be safe,” added Bhaskaran. The veteran served as Subaidar in the Army Service Corps (Mechanical Transport) and retired at the age of 48.

He was born in 1921 and celebrated his 100th birthday on March 21. Bhaskaran could cast his first vote only at the age of 48, as he was in the Army. “Later, he settled down in the capital city, earning a living by farming,” explains his grandson Anoop.

