Kerala Elections: When stars came down to vote

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Vivek Gopan had peaceful nights till the election eve. But the NDA’s Chavara candidate is tense about how his debut candidature in the Kerala assembly elections would come out. “I’m both excited and nervous. All these days, I was trying to understand the issues of people in my constituency. But now, I am a little nervous about locking horns with the son of a former MLA, “ quips Vivek who cast his vote at Vanchiyoor Girls High School on Tuesday morning.

It was a family affair for Thiruvananthapuram constituency BJP candidate, G Krishnakumar who was at Kanjirampara LP School at 7am. “This election is very special for us. I wish we were in his constituency so that I could vote for my father,” says Diya Krishna, his daughter.

Many celebrities in the capital city turned up on Tuesday to exercise their franchise at various polling booths. Owing to Covid-19 regulations, many of them arrived early. Actor Jagadish and daughter Dr Soumya cast their votes at Kalady Government High School. National award-winning actor Indrans and his family made it to Kumarapuram UP School.

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju, a Covid-19 survivor, came in to vote too. “I turned Covid negative on March 25 and had pneumonia too. I am getting my health back now and has been advised rest. But I did not want to miss this election as have to wait for another five years to vote again,” he added. The election was also special for singer Job Kurien, who got inked at the Vattiyoorkavu polling booth. “I composed and sang the campaign song for Kalpetta LDF candidate M V Shreyams Kumar. We share a friendship and I was happy to perform for him,” Job said.