World Health Day celebration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: World Health Day is celebrated under the aegis of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 7 every year. The theme for this year is “Let’s build a fairer and healthier world for everyone.” The World Health Day observation at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology was inaugurated by director Dr K Jayakumar.

“We employees of SCTIMST, under the department of science and technology, are committed to uphold health through dedicated patient care, research and development, and public health improvement through our three divisions such as Medical Centre, BMT, and AMCHSS,” he said while speaking at the event.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by various awareness programmes and health check-ups for the patients, their caretakers, and the public. The institute will carry out various activities in continuation of what has been initiated on World Health Day throughout

the year.