Thiruvananthapuram dist panchayat wins national honour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay national award for best district panchayat for 2019-20. The district panchayat is winning the honour for the second time.The district panchayat had won the state government’s Swaraj Trophy for best district panchayat.

District panchayat president V K Madhu said the civic body had entered the Guinness Records. He said the latest honour was in recognition of the district panchayat’s popular schemes. Some of them are Aswas project for free dialysis service to kidney patients and the Padheyam project to provide free food to the poor and Snehasparsam scholarship for physically challenged students.