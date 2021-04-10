Ambedkar Jayanthi: Dalit outfits to hold celebrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dalit organisations will organise state-wide celebrations on April 14 to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee of Constitution. Deputy Speaker V Sasi will pay floral obeisance to Ambedkar’s statue in front of the Assembly at 9 am. KANFED chairman B S Balachandran will inaugurate the floral tribute and cleaning activities at the Ambedkar statue near Chenkalchoola Housing Board Junction at 10 am.