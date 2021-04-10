STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KA Ratheesh likely to be posted Keltron MD

The LDF government is set to appoint a person facing corruption charges as the Managing Director of Keltron.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government is set to appoint a person facing corruption charges as the Managing Director of Keltron. According to reports, K A Ratheesh, secretary of the Kerala Khadi Board, who was listed as accused by the CBI in corruption cases while serving as MD of Cashew Development Corporation, is likely to be given the additional charge of the MD of the public sector unit Keltron.

Speaking to TNIE, Keltron officials said they have not received any order giving the charge of MD of Keltron to Ratheesh. Narayana Murthy is the chairman and managing director of the Keltron.Following the corruption charges, previous UDF government expelled him from the post he was occupying then. The LDF government, which came to power, gave a clean chit to Ratheesh in connection with Vigilance cases registered against him during his stint in Cashew Development Corporation.

He still figures as an accused in cases registered by the CBI. Recently, CBI had submitted the chargesheet pertaining to the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation scam accusing INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan, former managing director of the corporation K A Ratheesh and the contractor Jaymon Joseph. The chargesheet was submitted in the special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram slapping charges of cheating and conspiracy.

