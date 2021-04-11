Kerala has made big strides in all facets of decentralisation: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s excellence in dealing with natural disasters during the past five years owes much to the people’s planning programme, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. Kerala has made big strides in all facets of power decentralisation.

The RBI’s report on state finances had praised the role of local self-governments in Kerala in containing Covid-19 crisis. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the international workshop on the “Twenty-five years of people’s planning in Kerala” organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation in association with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. The minister said the state could make big achievements in the sectors of health, education and women empowerment through people’s planning.