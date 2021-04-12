History-sheeter arrested for hurling bombs at cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly hurled crude bombs at police teams that came to arrest him. Anil Kumar aka Janko Kumar, a resident of Goodsyard Colony near Kochuveli, was arrested from his hideout in Balanagar near Vettucaud on Saturday night. The 39-year-old had several criminal cases in the city stations. In Pettah station alone, he has 16 cases, the police claimed.

The police said Kumar attacked the police team led by Pettah SI near Karikkakom when they went to probe a complaint against him. A special team was formed to track him after the incident. Though they traced him to Pothencode, the accused managed to flee the place after seeing the police. However, his luck ran out soon as the police busted his hideout on Saturday night.

Though he threw country-made bombs at the cops, which resulted in injury to three of them, he was arrested by the rest of the police team. The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.