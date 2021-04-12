STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide of bank manager: Rights panel registers case suo motu

The commission said there were complaints that the banks in their pursuit to record profit were reducing recruitment and instead putting pressure on employees.

Published: 12th April 2021

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission on Sunday registered a case suo motu in connection with the suicide of a Canara Bank branch manager in Kannur district and directed the bank officials to submit detailed reports on the incidents that led the woman employee to take the extreme step. 

K S Swapna, manager of Canara Bank’s Thokkilangadi branch, was found hanging in the bank on Friday. The police said Swapna in her suicide note had mentioned that she decided to end her life as she was unable to withstand work pressure. Commission judicial member K Baijunath directed Canara Bank’s Kerala Circle chief general manager (Thiruvananthapuram) and the regional manager to file reports taking note of the press reports on the incident. The Commission also directed the State-level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to study the work pressure being faced by bank employees in the state and submit a report within four weeks. 

Apart from press reports, the Commission also relied on the complaint filed by A J Antony, a legal professional. Antony had lodged the complaint alleging that the bank employees were being put under pressure to achieve various targets set by banks. The complaint said that the employees were being forced to achieve target in sales of medical insurance, mutual funds and fastag. The commission said there were complaints that the banks in their pursuit to record profit were reducing recruitment and instead putting pressure on employees.

AT A GLANCE

K S Swapna, manager of Canara Bank’s Thokkilangadi branch, was found hanging in the bank on Friday. The police said Swapna in her suicide note had mentioned that she decided to end her life as she was unable to withstand work pressure. 

