Shortage of vaccine: Mega camp in Capital put on hold

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mega vaccination camp, targeting people above 45 years of age, has been put on hold owing to shortage of vaccine supply in the state. The camp was kicked-off by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Sunday in five wards in the city limits. The shortage was felt after the vaccination programme was scaled up in the district. “We expect the next batch of vaccines to arrive from Delhi after April 15. There has been some transportation issue which is why it is being delayed. The next phase of the programme will be held after receiving the doses,” said Mayor Arya Rajendran.

The health department had instructed the corporation and other local bodies to set up vaccination centres for the mega camp. Though the corporation had initially decided to launch the camp on Monday, officials decided to start the camp on a trial basis on Sunday to assess the situation and public turnout.

The vaccination centres will be set up in all 100 wards under the corporation. The plan is to carry out the vaccination programme in twenty wards each day. “It is estimated that we may require around 10,000 doses to innoculate the public above 45 years under the corporation limits. A lot of people have already taken the doses. These vaccination centres under the councillors will help reach to out those who haven’t taken the shots yet,” she added.

The corporation is also gearing up to ensure that the cases don’t surge in the capital. “Discussions will be held with the health department to launch measures to ensure the cases don’t scale up as it did earlier. The only way to ensure this is to increase the rate of vaccination and ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed,” Arya said.

The corporation had launched a vaccination programme in five wards on Sunday. The vaccination centres were opened in Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Fort, Ulloor and Nanthancode. The camps saw a huge response as 145 people received jabs in Vazhuthacaud, 128 in Ulloor, 120 in Nanthancode, 112 in Fort, and 85 in Thycaud. On Saturday, 115 people received the vaccination in Kunnukuzhy ward.

According to the councillors, the response to the vaccination camp has been good in all four wards. “It is estimated there are about 3,000 residents above 45 years in Vazhuthacaud. Of this, over 80 percent of the people have already got vaccinated. A lot of people turned up for vaccination on Sunday too. The camp’s main focus is on people who are skeptical about taking vaccines,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Vazhuthacaud councillor.

K S Reena, Nanthancode councillor also echoed the same sentiment. “Most of the people have voluntarily received vaccinations from nearby health centres. Setting up one more centre will benefit for people,” the councillor said. According to her, several people below 45 years have come forward requesting to be included in the vaccination programme.“We are getting a lot of queries from people below the age of 45 for vaccines. But as of now, it isn’t possible,” she said.