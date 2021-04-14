Pallippuram gold heist: Thieves still at large

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the gold heist at Pallippuram has retrieved a CCTV footage depicting the two cars that were used by the gang to loot gold weighing about 100 sovereigns from a jewellery owner on Friday. The police team managed to grab a footage which revealed the registration numbers of the cars.

However, the sleuths later made it clear they were fake. As per police, both the cars used Tamil Nadu registration number, which turned out to be fake.As the probe in the initial days failed to provide any vital clues, cops are now planning to collect details from the dealer of a particular car brand about the cars that they had sold in Thiruvananthapuram district.An officer told TNIE that of the two cars used for committing the crime, one was not widely being used in the state.

“That means we can get the details of all the owners of that particular brand of car in Thiruvananthapuram district. There won’t be that many users of that particular car and we feel we can locate all the owners soon. Then it will be easy to move on with the probe,” the officer added. Sampath Surve, a jewellery owner and a gold wholesaler, was attacked by a gang of 10-12 youngsters, near the Technocity in Pallippuram.