STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pallippuram gold heist: Thieves still at large

As per police, both the cars used Tamil Nadu registration number, which turned out to be fake.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the gold heist at Pallippuram has retrieved a CCTV footage depicting the two cars that were used by the gang to loot gold weighing about 100 sovereigns from a jewellery owner on Friday. The police team managed to grab a footage which revealed the registration numbers of the cars. 

However, the sleuths later made it clear they were fake. As per police, both the cars used Tamil Nadu registration number, which turned out to be fake.As the probe in the initial days failed to provide any vital clues, cops are now planning to collect details from the dealer of a particular car brand about the cars that they had sold in Thiruvananthapuram district.An officer told TNIE that of the two cars used for committing the crime, one was not widely being used in the state. 

“That means we can get the details of all the owners of that particular brand of car in Thiruvananthapuram district. There won’t be that many users of that particular car and we feel we can locate all the owners soon. Then it will be easy to move on with the probe,” the officer added. Sampath Surve, a jewellery owner and a gold wholesaler, was attacked by a gang of 10-12 youngsters, near the Technocity in Pallippuram. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pallippuram gold heist
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp