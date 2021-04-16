Chennithala demands Pinarayi’s resignation amid nepotism row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after higher education minister K T Jaleel stepped down following nepotism row, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation. In a Facebook post, Chennithala alleged that Pinarayi who is equally involved in the nepotism row should also resign, if there is any morality left in him. It was on Friday that the Lokayukata came out with a verdict stating that Jaleel should step down for abuse of power.