Chennithala demands Pinarayi’s resignation amid nepotism row
Published: 16th April 2021 06:11 AM | Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:11 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after higher education minister K T Jaleel stepped down following nepotism row, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation. In a Facebook post, Chennithala alleged that Pinarayi who is equally involved in the nepotism row should also resign, if there is any morality left in him. It was on Friday that the Lokayukata came out with a verdict stating that Jaleel should step down for abuse of power.