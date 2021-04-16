STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Founder of Kerala Law Academy Koliyakode Narayanan Nair dies

Koliyakode N Narayanan Nair, 93, died at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

Published: 16th April 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Koliyakode N Narayanan Nair, 93, died at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. He was the founder and director of Kerala Law Academy (KLA ). The funeral was held on Thursday. Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the services of Narayanan Nair who had created a milestone of his own in the state’s legal studies sector as a law professor and also as a legal luminary. Pinarayi remembered that throughout his life, Narayanan Nair relentlessly worked hard to improve legal studies in the state and also made it popular.

“Narayanan Nair actively intervened in social issues. His demise is a huge loss to the state’s legal studies sector. He was not only a dear friend of mine, but also his death is a personal loss for me,” said Pinarayi. Narayanan Nair is survived by three children, Raj Narayanan, Lakshmi Nair (cookery expert and former principal, KLA ) and Nagaraj Narayanan (senior lawyer, Kerala High Court). His wife, Ponnamma, a former Indian Audit and Accounts Service official had predeceased him.

Former Vamanapuram MLA and Cooperative Bank State president Koliyakode Krishnan Nair is his brother. Narayanan Nair took his BL degree from Government Law College, Ernakulam, in 1953 and LL M and PhD in Law from the University of Kerala. In fact, he is the first PhD holder in law from the University of Kerala. He holds the record for being the longest serving syndicate member as well as senate member of the University of Kerala in the history of the university. Narayanan Nair played a key role in establishing National University of Advanced Legal Studies and Research (NUAL S), Kochi.

He started his teaching career in Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, where his students included former judges of Kerala High Court like C S Rajan and D Sreedevi. Other leaders who have condoled the death of Narayanan Nair include CPM politburo member Kodiyer i Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Kodiyeri recalled that Narayanan Nair had always been a strong fellow traveller of the CPM.

In his condolence message, Kanam Rajendran remembered him as ‘Samadhanam Narayanan Nair’ for setting up a peace organisation along with Sharmaji, former secretary of E M S Namboodiripad. He also said that Narayanan Nair’s demise is expected to create a huge void in the educational milieu of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp