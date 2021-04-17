STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shopkeepers and public explore new options amid Covid restrictions

With strict Covid control restrictions imposed in the state capital, shopkeepers and proprietors of shopping malls are a worried lot.

Published: 17th April 2021

By Arya U R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With strict Covid control restrictions imposed in the state capital, shopkeepers and proprietors of shopping malls are a worried lot. The markets and malls, which saw a spike in business recently, are likely to see a fall in people’s turnout.The new restrictions will adversely affect sales, said a shop owner at a mall in Pettah. “We still haven’t completely revived after lockdown due to a low footfall of customer. With the recent spike in Covid cases, we assume there will be a dip in the number of visitors in the coming days. Customers are reluctant to even write down their names and phone numbers,” he said. 

Riyaz M, manager of a mall in Enjakkal, said the strict observance of Covid precautions is the need of the hour. “Malls are safer in the pandemic time since we strictly follow the protocol. Shopping from a mall is a regular activity like shopping at outside shops,” he said. 

Riyaz added that it’s impractical to conduct an RT-PCR test every 15 days for employees under the age of 45. “Shopkeepers are not financially equipped to conduct these tests regularly,” he added. Meanwhile, a shopkeeper at a mall in Enjakkal said the restrictions will force them to shift to e-commerce platform. “We plan to enter e-commerce platforms if restrictions continue. I think that way our future will be secure since we have to adapt to the new normal in the time of the pandemic. We cannot protest against the restrictions as it is a matter of our lives,” he said.

Meenakshy Jayagopal, an engineering student, said the new norms might prevent the youth from hanging out at the malls. “If they ask for negative certificate or vaccination details, I don’t think any of us will make the effort to hang out at a mall. It is better to keep ourselves safe at home and enjoy video chats with our friends,” she said.

