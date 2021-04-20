Council of SBI Staff Union held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public sector banks are the backbone of the country, says Mrigendra Das Lal, Chief General Manager of Thiruvananthapuram circle of State Bank of India while inaugurating the State Banks Staff Union’s eighth general council meeting of its Kerala circle at Tagore Theatre on Monday. The event was held adhering to the Covid 19 protocol with a limited number of audience participation where most of them joined the ceremony through an online platform.