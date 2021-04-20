VS Achuthanandan takes second dose of Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM veteran and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the General Hospital here on Monday. The leader shared a photograph of him taking the vaccine on his Facebook page. “The second wave of the pandemic is gaining strength. Precaution and discipline are essential. We would survive this phase too by strictly following Covid restrictions,” he said. Achuthanandan took the first dose at the same hospital on March 6.