Water supply to be disrupted on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply will be disrupted in different parts of the city on Wednesday due to maintenance works at the Kerala Water Authority’s treatment plant at Aruvikkara. The following areas will be affected on the day.

Observatory zone: Thycaud, Valiyasala, Sangeetha Nagar, Kannettumukku, Jagathy, Vazhuthacaud, Edapazhanji, Forest office Road, Lenin Nagar, Vellayambalam, Althara Nagar, MG Road, Secretariat, statue, MLA Quarters, General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, Palayam, Vikas Bhavan police quarters, Plamoodu, Thekkumoodu, Mulavana, Goureesapattom, Varambassery, Kannammoola, Kumarapuram, Chittikkunnu, Pettah, Anayara, Chackai, Karikakkam, Vettucaud, Shangumugham, Thumba, Observatory Hills, Nandavanam, Vanross Junction, Oottukuzhy, Gandhariamman Kovil, Manjalikulam road, Ayurveda College Junction, Pulimoodu and Ambujavilasam Road.

Peroorkada zone: Chempazhanthy, Njandoorkonam, Powdikonam, Chellamanagalam, Sreekaryam, Ulloor Cheruvakkal, Akkulam, Poundkadavu, Attipra ward.Thirumala zone: Kallumala, Parekkovil, Moonnamoodu, Kaldy South, Maruthoorkadavu, Nedumcaud, Poojappura, Melarannoor, Karamana.

The distribution from Aruvikkara is expected to resume at 8pm. Supply will become normal in low-lying areas by midnight and higher areas from next day morning. Those who need tanker water service may contact 8547697340.