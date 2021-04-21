Covid 19: Cops, sectoral magistrates to keep vigil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the district witnessing a major spread of Covid-19, district collector Navjot Khosa has said that restrictions will be tightened. Monitoring will be strengthened with the involvement of police and sectoral magistrates. The District Disaster Management Authority will convene a meeting every day to assess the day-to-day situation.

The collector said that people should leave their houses only for buying essential items. Children, the elderly and pregnant women should stay indoors. Police have also been directed to enforce night curfew in the district. People should not go out except for buying essential items between 9 pm and 5 am.

All shopping malls and theatres in the district will close by 7.30 pm and hotels and restaurants have been directed to function with minimal staff. Parcel delivery and home delivery should be encouraged. Restaurants and hotels must close at 7.30 pm in cantonment zones.

Elsewhere, while eateries can work up to 9 pm, no activities, including takeaway counters, are allowed after 9 pm. Work-from-home system should be introduced in private institutions in the district as much as possible. Teaching staff have been deployed at the ward level to as

1,490 NEW PATIENTS IN THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The district reported 1,490 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. As many as 379 persons who were under treatment have been cured. A total of 7,701 persons are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday, 1,203 were infected through contact, including six health workers.

A total of 2,742 people were placed in quarantine after they showed symptoms of Covid-19. There are 31,423 people in quarantine, while 199 people completed the quarantine period without showing symptoms.