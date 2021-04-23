Kerala Police’s app to the rescue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To promote blood donation and ensure the availability of blood during emergencies, the Kerala Police have launched the Pol-Blood page in Pol-App. The online mobile application introduced by the police not only facilitates the citizen to register complaints but also acts as a platform that links blood donors and recipients. State Police Chief Loknath Behera inaugurated the official launch of Pol-Blood application.

Ever since the pandemic outbreak, there has been a severe shortage of blood in the state. Those interested in donating blood can download the Pol-App and register by providing the required information. Those who require blood should also register in the app and provide details on the blood type required, details of the hospital, blood bank and date etc. The police will contact the recipient and would do the needful to arrange blood.

The application will be managed by the Poll-App Control Room at the Police Headquarters in collaboration with the State AIDS Control Society. According to the authorities, this is the first time in the country a police department is launching an official mobile application for blood donation. Pol-App was launched in June last year and can be downloaded from Android and IOS platforms. The department is offering more than 27 services online and currently has around 3 lakh users online.