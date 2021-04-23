Telemedicine resurfaces again amid Covid spike

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid cases on a rapid rise, the number of patients depending on e-Sanjeevani teleconsultation service is also increasing daily. According to officials, an average of 600 to 700 consultations are now being held every day. To popularise teleconsultation services, the health authorities have tied up with National Service Scheme units across the state. The authorities are also planning to introduce doctor to doctor reference service this week.

NSS volunteers to popularise the platform

Dr Divya V S, e-Sanjeevani nodal officer, said NSS wings across the state are coming forward to popularise the platform. “Around 1,000 NSS volunteers will be trained under the scheme. We are expecting each volunteer to introduce at least 10 new people to this platform and help them get familiar with online consultations. Many patients in remote areas are denied speciality OP treatment because of the pandemic. The e-sanjeevani platform can help such patients avail services of around 960 doctors,” said Divya. “Many from rural areas are hesitant to meet up with specialists. They prefer a local general physician close to their homes whom they keep consulting. Once we launch the facility, the medical officer will be able to connect patients who require special consultation with respective specialists over the platform,” Divya said.

Lifesaver during the second wave of pandemic

According to health experts, telemedicine could once again prove to be a life-saving initiative amid the second wave of the pandemic. As per estimates, 180 out of every 1,000 people in Kerala have some sort of chronic illness. Meanwhile, 40,000 new cancer cases are being reported in the state every year. Around 48 lakh people in Kerala are elderly. With reverse quarantine being promoted given the pandemic threat, the telemedicine facility is expected to play a key role in keeping them safe. To ensure the availability of OP facilities and consultation by specialists, the health department has assigned the district medical offices of two districts to run the services daily.

ASHA workers, palliative care volunteers to step in

To implement reverse quarantine during the second wave, the health department has delivered medicines to around 18.5 lakh elderly population in the state. Bipin K Gopal, state nodal officer of Non-Communicable Disease (NCD), saidt delivering medicine alone will not help. “People need to have the opportunity to consult and talk to a doctor.

More than 60 percent of the total 48 lakh elderlly population in the state have one or the other lifestyle diseases and they need regular check ups. Telemedicine would help reduce crowding at PHCs and CHCs,” said Bipin. Around 26,000 Asha workers and 16,000 palliative care workers are distributing medicine now. “Now, they are promoting telemedicine platform too, and this has an impact on more people using this facility. We are also offering post-Covid treatment services online. The only limitation being the fact that physical examination and screening is not possible,” said Bipin K Gopal.

Psychiatric consultations see a spike

The E-Sanjeevani platform was launched in June 2020. “We have noticed an increase in the number of psychiatric OP consultation lately. “The stigma around seeking help for mental health disorders can stop many from going for a physical consultation or therapy. The e-sanjeevani platform is providing huge relief to such people,” Divya added.

Available OPs

General medicine

Non-communicable disease

Paediatrics

Psychiatry

Oncology

Neonatology

Adolescent health

Post-Covid care

e-Sanjeevani consultation status (as on April 21)

The second wave of the pandemic has once again put scores of non-Covid patients in the lurch with even Medical College Hospitals to Taluk and district level hospitals engaged in active pandemic mitigation

Many premium health care institutions have suspended medical care for non-Covid patients, restricting timings and number of consultations