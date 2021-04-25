STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid patients report new symptom - skin sensitivity

Each passing day, the second wave of Covid-19 seems to be revealing new symptoms.

Published: 25th April 2021

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Each passing day, the second wave of Covid-19 seems to be revealing new symptoms. The latest one is skin sensitivity which prevents patients from wearing their dresses.So far, symptoms for coronavirus infection include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In severe cases, infection can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties. However, last week, two persons, one working as a production executive and the other an associate director on the sets of a Malayalam movie, developed fever and cough along with heaviness on head. 

Despite the treatment, they developed skin sensitivity on their upper torso too. “Initially, we had only fever and cough for three to four days. But after that, we developed pain due to inflammation. It was Dr Lakshmi R Lakshman, director and chief physician, HealEd, Kochi, who diagnosed our problem as skin sensitivity,” said one of the Pune-based film professionals.

Dr Lakshmi, a specialist in nano medicine, said she has seen patients developing skin issues due to Covid -19.   “Skin sensitivity occurs due to mast cell activation owing to inflammation which causes skin problems like itching and pain. It’s hyper sensitivity which we have seen in many,” said Dr Lakshmi. But Dr Anuja Elizabeth George, head of dermatology department, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, said though skin rashes and Covid toes have been reported, she has not come across skin sensitivity as Covid symptom. 

