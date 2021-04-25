Number of beds at Medical College Hospital to be increased to 1,400

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College Hospital here will increase the number of beds to 1,400 on a war-footing in the wake of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases. The hospital has already made arrangements for more treatment facilities to ensure timely treatment for all infected persons. “The surgeries which are not important have been deferred for a while and the priority has been given to mobilise staff from operation theatres to Covid duty.

The hospital authorities have decided to conduct only emergency surgeries. Also, steps have been taken to increase the number of beds to 1,400 before April 30 as per the order of the district collector,” a statement from the hospital said on Saturday. The patients, who will be brought from Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) to the Medical College Hospital, will be allowed to return to CFLTC if their health condition is not critical.

The patients who are not critical will also be referred to nearby government hospitals or private hospitals which are associated with Karunya Health Mission Scheme. The hospital will also request the collector to increase the number of staff in proportion to the increase in the number of beds, the statement said. Earlier, the collector had directed the hospital to ensure ventilators, ICUs and beds in the wake of a steep surge in the Covid -19 cases.