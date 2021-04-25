STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu cops open all byroads near border area

The move follows the intervention by Chief Secy V P Joy; Kerala police tighten vigil

Published: 25th April 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect documents and explain rules of inter-state travel to inbound passengers at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border| Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the Tamil Nadu police closed 12 byroads at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border by erecting barricades in the wake of Covid-19 surge, they opened all the roads on Friday night following an order from the Tamil Nadu government. The move follows intervention by Kerala Chief secretary V P Joy. Last Monday, they opened three roads considering the frequent requests from local residents. 

The move by Tamil Nadu brought relief to many people living at border regions in Kerala who had to rely on markets and commercial establishments at Kaliyakkavilai and Marthandam in Tamil Nadu. The national highway at Kaliyakkavilai was open earlier and people moving to both states are being inspected. However, Tamil Nadu police are still insisting the travellers from Kerala to Tamil Nadu to carry RT-PCR negative certificate. If they do not carry the certificate, they need to undergo the test at the facility near the Tamil Nadu checkpoint at Kaliyakkavilai.  

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have strengthened vigil at the Inchivila checkpoint on Saturday in the wake of weekend restrictions imposed by the state government. Unlike last week, the police are not allowing people without sufficient travel proofs to enter Kerala. The state police have also urged the health department to make arrangements to set up Covid-19 RT-PCR test centre at Inchivila like the facility arranged in Tamil Nadu. 

“We have intensified the inspection at the border. We are checking all the vehicles here and ensure that all people in the vehicles carry necessary documents, including an e-pass. Though we are not insisting the passengers to carry Covid-19 negative certificates these days, we will make it mandatory soon. As part of it, we urged the health department to arrange adequate facility for that,” said Sreejith Janardhanan, Parassala SI. 

