Thilakan award for Pramod Payyannur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Theatre and film director Pramod Payyannur has been selected for the Thilakan Smarakavedi’s “Thilakan Award”, named after the late actor, for overall contribution. The jury noted that Pramod’s new cultural mission titled “Theatrum Farme” and multimedia presentations uphold a value-based new cultural view. The award comprises Rs 30,001 cash prize and a citation.

Thilakan Smarakavedi secretary Kodumon Gopalakrishnan and president Babu Kiliroor said the award will be presented in July first week. The jury members were Ibrahim Vengara, Thottam Bhuvanachandran, Sreeja Arangottukara and Manilal.