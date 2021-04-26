STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19: Second wave hits key infrastructure projects hard in Thiruvananthapuram district

Work on Vizhinjam port affected; lack of workforce cited to be main reason

Published: 26th April 2021 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid-19 tightening its grip, the work on major infrastructure projects in the district has taken a hit. The construction of the Vizhinjam container terminal project, which was already delayed for various reasons, is the worst affected. Other ongoing projects, including the construction of Mukkola-Karode NH-66 and Kazhakoottam elevated highway, have also been affected. 

Unavailability of workforce is cited to be the main reason behind the crisis. Many of the migrant labourers are under quarantine while some of them never returned to the state since the first wave of the pandemic.
In case of the Vizhinjam project, lack of rocks required for the construction of breakwater was already posing a challenge. Besides, the new order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the quarries should function at a distance of 200 metres with the residential areas instead of 50 metre distance earlier had also become a major hurdle. Now, with the dearth of workers, the project has been badly affected.

“Besides the shortage of rocks, the absence of labourers has affected the smooth functioning of the project. As senior officers involved in the project are also under quarantine at their native places, meetings are not being conducted. We don’t know when the pandemic will subdue and the project is yet to gain momentum,” said Dr Jayakumar, chief executive officer, Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL).

Meanwhile, the work on second phase of Kazhakoottam-Karode NH-66 -- stretching from Mukkola near Kovalam to Karode near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border -- is also going at a snail’s pace. According to P Pradeep, project director, National Highways Authority of India, many of the labourers who were involved in the work have been quarantined at their respective labour camps in the district.

“Work on only four kilometres of the stretch are pending and we need at least 450 labourers to complete the project. However, 120 workers are under quarantine as most of the camps are in containment zones. Only a limited number of labourers come to the site and it has affected the pace of the work,” he said. The commissioning of the 16.3km-stretch, which will be the first-ever concrete highway in the state, was scheduled in the last week of May. However, due to the current scenario, the project is scheduled to be completed in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp