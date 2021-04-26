‘E-Numeracy’ promotes vedic maths among kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Promising to make Mathematics fun again among school-going kids is this new e-learning software that promotes vedic mathematics.

The ‘E-Numeracy’ e-learning software, introduced by Theertha Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, an e-learning not for profit company floated by engineering graduates Keeriyat Premanand and Subash Narayanan, focuses on increasing numerical and computing abilities in children.

‘E-Numeracy’ is highly interactive and has a self-teaching content for early childhood learning so that maths can be studied without a lot of mental labour, said the National Institute of Technology-bred entrepreneurs.

“Vedic maths enhances your understanding of mathematics, gives you 10 to 15 times faster results as compared to the western way of calculation and creates interest towards mathematics. It enhances logical thinking process, increases focus, improves speed and accuracy, and saves time during examination. The discipline also fully eliminates finger counting and the maths-phobia. Vedic mathematics is an ancient methodology developed by ancient Indians, which is capable of faster intellectual computation,” said Premanand.

According to the founders, vedic mathematics logic will be an enjoyable exercise for children as well as adults. The software has been conceived in an alluringly sweet, simple and aesthetically satisfying style that fits well with the tastes of children, they said.

“We built a self-teaching platform, which is capable of teaching and embedding vedic maths logic in one’s mind. The E-Numeracy self-teaching courseware, can be used for training kids and teachers across the globe efficiently and effectively by using cloud learning platforms. So, scaling is its unique advantage. Each and every step is animated for help,” Subash says.