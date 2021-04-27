STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DYFI to organise plasma, blood donation camps to support govt

The DYFI will also organise widespread campaigning to facilitate plasma donation. 

Published: 27th April 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the DYFI has come up with elaborate volunteer activities, including plasma donation and blood donation campaigns, Covid defence force and pre-monsoon cleaning, to support the state government’s disease control measures. 

The youth wing of CPM has also launched a portal -- plasmadonation.dyfikerala.com -- to facilitate those who have recovered from Covid to donate blood plasma. Those interested can register with the portal. The DYFI will also organise widespread campaigning to facilitate plasma donation. 

The DYFI will organise another campaign to promote blood donation before vaccination. “The campaign aims to address shortage in blood banks once vaccination for those between 18 and 45 begins, as the vaccinated won’t be able to donate blood for a certain period.

The DYFI will conduct the campaign in association with the health department,” said DYFI state secretary A A Rahim. State president S Satheesh seconded the comment.A Covid defence force with volunteers will also be set up at the panchayat and ward levels to support the government’s initiatives. 

