Online classes a boon for differently-abled kids

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 protocol has impacted the normal learning practices of special children in the capital city. The students of Different Art Centre (DA C) at Kazhakoottam have to rely on online sessions from Monday. The DA C, run by magician Gopinath Muthukad’s Academy of Magical Sciences in collaboration with Chi ld Development Cent re (CDC) and Kerala Social Security Mission, aims to empower differently-abled children by inspiring them to explore their artistic skills. The centre offers one-year sessions with daily activities and classes at the campus inside KINFRA Park at Kazhakoottam.

A total of 100 special kids belonging to various age groups were being given sessions on art and basic language practices at the centre. Last year, they had to halt the sessions during the lockdown. “For around eight months, there were no physical classes, but our teachers managed to share some activities with the parents online. We also ensured that we provide mobile phones to parents who could not afford them,” he said. According to Akhila V S, special education instructor at DA C, the online sessions will ensure continuous learning in special children.

“Unlike last year, we have a strong methodology to teach the students online. Yes, it is a herculean task to make them follow the lessons and perform the activities at home. But we expect the support of parents like last year. We have designed the sessions in a way that is comfortable for every child with learning and physical disabilities,” she said. Akhila said they share recorded videos to the parents on various subjects like music, dance, art and life lessons with a timetable from 10am to 5pm.

For Sohara Mammu, mother of Muhammed Rabbi, a child with multiple disorders from Vazhuthacaud, the online sessions were very helpful. “The sessions are more like therapy for our children. Since they show improvement we all wish to continue the sessions irrespective of the medium. Online classes also help the parents, who struggle to keep the hyperactive children at ease. Parents become instructors too in the process. So, I was able to help my child practice at home,” she added.