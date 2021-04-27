STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Testing times for Capital as Covid caseload mounts

Experts are warning of an exponential surge in Covid cases across the state in the next few weeks.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries await their turn at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium which houses the city’s main Covid Vaccination Centre on Monday. The unavailability of vaccines has hit the mass vaccination drives in

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District’s hospitals are bursting at the seams with the increasing daily caseload. The demand for ICU and ventilator beds is increasing and patients under home isolation are having to wait for hours to get hospital care. According to authorities, the machinery is not ready for the spike in the second wave expected around mid-May.

Experts are warning of an exponential surge in Covid cases across the state in the next few weeks. The second wave of the pandemic is expected to hit its peak around mid-May. The district health authorities here are on their toes, mobilising resources and ramping up infrastructure to get the situation under control. On Sunday, the number of active cases in the district crossed the 15,000 mark and the authorities are struggling as the demand for medical care i s increasing. Even patients with severe symptoms under home isolation have to now wait for hours and days to get medical care, as mos t hospi tal s are at ful l capacity.

More critical care infrastructure needed

As of Sunday, 126 out of the 140 ICU beds at public health care institutions and 108 out of 111 ICU beds in the private sector are occupied in the capital. Making critical care available to those in need would be crucial for the capital to curb a spike in mortality rate. In the past week, around 32 Covid deaths were reported in the district, taking the total death toll to 958. According to experts, increasing infrastructure for critical care would be crucial to saving lives. “We have increased the number of beds for Covid patients at MCH to 1,400. As many as 200 more ICU beds have been added.

This capacity will be ramped up by the end of this week. More staff would be deployed,” said a health department official. He added that bed occupancy is increasing at a ver y fast pace. “The second wave is more aggressive. It’s high time we take over private hospitals and arrange more ICU beds. The situation is unpredictable and if the caseload increases drastically all of a sudden, our existing facilities won’t be enough. The available beds are very limited, and everyone is already exhausted. We are well aware of the situation in many other states where people are struggling and dying without getting treatment,” said a senior official of the health department.

Three private medical colleges step in

The di s t r ict administration and the health authorities have urged three private medical college hospitals in the district to earmark at least 50 per cent of their beds for Covid patients. The state had already directed all private hospitals to earmark 25 per cent of their beds for Covid care. In Thiruvananthapuram, SRM Medical College Hospital, SUT Vattappara and Gokulam Medical College Hospital have agreed to give a minimum of 50 per cent of their facilities towards Covid care. However, the proposal of taking over facilities from the private sector for patient management is yet to gain momentum due to lack of human resources. The proposed takeover of SUT Royal Hospital, a couple of blocks at KIMS and Ananthapuri Hospitals are under way.

The authorities are hesistant to make effort as the implementation would require more funds. “Human resource is the biggest scarcity. Even if we can come up with more medical infrastructure, we will need doctors and medical staff. It’s foolish to wait for the system to collapse and then make efforts to arrange facilities. We will hit the peak in another three weeks and this is not the time to hold back. The government should utilise more funds to mobilise resources so that more lives are saved,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp