Capital-based dental software startup ‘CareStack’ raises $22.5 million

Published: 28th April 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘CareStack’, a city-based cloud dental software startup, has raised US dollar 22.5 million from SteadView Capital, Delta Dental of California, Accel Partners, Eight Roads and F-Prime Capital. This is in addition to $28 million raised back in 2019 by the same investors totalling the company’s funding amount to more than $60 million.

The company doubled its revenue in 2020 and grew its global workforce from 200 employees at the beginning of the year to its current 370 employees. CareStack will use the fresh capital to expand its operations, double its workforce and grow the annual revenue by four times. 

CareStack’s award-winning cloud dental software offers a complete solution to manage all the major functions of a dental practice, including appointments, treatments, claims, payments, patient communication, reporting and analytics. Through an all-in-one solution, CareStack allows dental teams to simplify work, elevate patient relationships and gain more time to focus on patient care and practice growth.

Abhilash Krishna, CEO and co-founder of CareStack, said “For too long, dental practices have unsuccessfully used multiple software solutions bolted on top of traditional dental software to manage daily operations. CareStack enables offices to move away from the complexities of using multiple fragmented solutions and manage everything through one complete modern dental software. We are relentlessly innovating through frequent software upgrades, growing list of third party integrations and advanced workflow automation capabilities”.

CareStack was founded in 2015 with the mission to simplify dental practice management and allow dental practitioners to truly focus on patient care and business growth. The company is based at Thiruvananthapuram in India and Florida in the US. CareStack currently employs more than 300 people and is growing rapidly in terms of revenue, customer base and employee strength.

