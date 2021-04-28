Mutant contagion: Kerala capital under virus siege

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reports of highly mutant variants of Covid-19 being identified in the rural areas of the state capital is raising concern. Test positivity rate is spiking at an alarming rate across panchayats surrounding the capital city. The district administration has clamped Section 144 in many parts of the district to contain the spread of aggressive variants. Aruvikkara and Uzhamalackal areas that fall under Nedumangad municipality has the highest test positivity rate in the district above 30 per cent.

Local bodies have launched aggressive campaigns with the help of volunteers and ASHA workers to build awareness and discourage people from venturing out. A top official of the District Medical Office (DMO) said the results from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology on the mutant strains are expected soon.

“We have sent the samples for further scrutiny. The test positivity rate is alarmingly high in many parts of the district. Testing alone will not help. Police will have to step up and enforce the restrictions strictly,” said the official.

He added that weekend restrictions were effective, but restrictions should be ramped up during weekdays too. “People should realise the severity of the situation and avoid stepping out for trivial reasons. Every individual should behave responsibly. That is the only way,” said the official.

An official of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said police surveillance has been stepped up. “We have invoked section 144 at 23 panchayats and one municipality. There will be strict screening and violators will be booked.

Only 25 people would be allowed to attend marriages and strict actions will be taken against those who violate Covid protocol. Anybody who tries to conduct mass events will face legal action,” said the official. According to officials, funerals, marriages and other parties are the primary reason for the surge in cases.

Time to suspend mass vaccination drives

Member of the State’s Covid-19 expert committee K P Aravindan told TNIE that mutant variants of the Covid-19 spread faster and there is an urgent need to step up precautionary measures. “Normal cloth mask or a double layer mask alone won’t help prevent transmission. The chances of aerosols being carriers of the mutant variants are also high. What is happening in Delhi could happen in Kerala if necessary precautions are not taken.

The situation could slip out of hands in two or three weeks. People should try not to go out of their homes for unnecessary reasons. If it is necessary, people they must avoid crowded places and wear two layer of masks. Also, social distancing should be followed even inside homes,” said Aravindan. He said that mass vaccination drives should be suspended until the crisis is over. “It draws a huge crowd. It’s okay to wait for even three months before getting the second dose of the vaccine. If people panic, it wouldn’t be easy,” he added.

Dangerous variants of the Covid virus being detected in rural areas of the district have sparked concern among health department officials

As many as 10 samples have been sent to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology from areas like Kattakada, Kallikkadu and Kuttichal for further scrutiny

Health experts recommend wearing two masks at a time for full protection

Local bodies with a high test positivity rate in the last week

Aruvikkara 32.29%

Uzhamalackal 31.32 %

Kollayil 29.63 %

Kattakada 28.87%

Karode 28.42 %

Balaramapuram 26.75%

Aryankode 26.42 %

Perumkadavila 26.42%

Amboori 25.86%

Nedumanagad 25.30 %

Chenkal 25.24 %

Kottukal 25.11%

Vellarada 25.06%

Malayinkeezhu 24.50 %

Pallichal 23.86 %

Tholicode 23.53%

Maranalloor 23.49%

Pothencode 23.42%

Poovachal 23.36%

Vilavoorkal 22.49 %

Neyyatinkara 22.31 %

Kunnathukal 22.12 %

Mangalapuram 21.73%

Kulathoor 21.61%

Ottasekaramangalam 21.46%

Kadinamkulam 20.67%

Vellanad 20.32 %

Athiyanoor 20.04%

Andoorkonam 20.03%