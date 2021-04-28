STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools can provisionally admit students to Class XI, clarifies CBSE

According to the official, schools are free to admit students to Class XI for the upcoming academic session.

Published: 28th April 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Class X exams being cancelled and CBSE all set to evolve an ‘objective criterion’ for assessing students, securing admission for Class XI has become a matter of concern for most of the students and parents. A senior CBSE official told TNIE that there is no bar on provisionally admitting students to Class XI though the Board examination has been scrapped. 

According to the official, schools are free to admit students to Class XI for the upcoming academic session. “CBSE Class X exams being cancelled due to the pandemic will not affect the smooth progression of students to the next academic year. Schools are free to carry out provisional admission to Class XI for instruction in the online mode,” the official clarified. 

According to Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the National Council of CBSE Schools, the Board’s clarification on provisional admission to Class XI would help allay concerns of many students and parents in the state. “Besides, CBSE has also made it clear that the alternative method for assessing Class X students would not cause any delay in the declaration of results,” she added. 

The Board’s clarification on the timely declaration of Class X results had also come as a relief to a large number of students who were planning to cross over to the state Higher Secondary stream. Of the 74,000-plus students from the state who appear for the CBSE Class X Board exams, around 38,000 switch to the state Plus II stream every year. 

Meanwhile, as part of evolving the objective assessment criterion for Class X, CBSE has sought details of marks scored by students in the school internal examinations. For the conduct of the Class XII examination, CBSE has said it will assess the situation in the first week of June and take a decision.

