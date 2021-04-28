Techies come forward to join vaccine challenge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is witnessing a spike in donations pouring in from people from across the state as the vaccine challenge started gaining momentum. Joining the cause, Prathidhwani a socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees has also started raising funds for the state’s free vaccination efforts.

IT employees working in Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark have started taking up the vaccine challenge and contributing towards CMDRF. “CMDRF has turned out to be a major platform for extending solidarity with people and many techies have started displaying certificates of their donation on social media to show support for state’s vaccination efforts,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of Prathidhwani.

During last year’s Covid-19 outbreak, techies had stepped in to help the government with delivering medicines and food kits to people who were stranded due to the pandemic. Initiatives like ‘Break the Chain’ were also implemented to create awareness among the public. Apart from this, the help desks were also opened to help the people in quarantine and provide them with essential commodities.

“Last year, many techies had contributed to CMDRF apart from contributing essentials such as food kits and medicines. This year, we thought of joining the vaccine challenge which is the need of the hour. So far, we have already received contributions from about 100 people and more donations are pouring in. We aim to raise at least `5 lakh for the vaccine challenge,” Rajeev added.