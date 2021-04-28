STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies come forward to join vaccine challenge

Joining the cause, Prathidhwani a socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees has also started raising funds for the state’s free vaccination efforts.

Published: 28th April 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is witnessing a spike in donations pouring in from people from across the state as the vaccine challenge started gaining momentum. Joining the cause, Prathidhwani a socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees has also started raising funds for the state’s free vaccination efforts.

IT employees working in Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark have started taking up the vaccine challenge and contributing towards CMDRF. “CMDRF has turned out to be a major platform for extending solidarity with people and many techies have started displaying certificates of their donation on social media to show support for state’s vaccination efforts,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of Prathidhwani.

During last year’s Covid-19 outbreak, techies had stepped in to help the government with delivering medicines and food kits to people who were stranded due to the pandemic. Initiatives like ‘Break the Chain’ were also implemented to create awareness among the public. Apart from this, the help desks were also opened to help the people in quarantine and provide them with essential commodities.

“Last year, many techies had contributed to CMDRF apart from contributing essentials such as food kits and medicines. This year, we thought of joining the vaccine challenge which is the need of the hour. So far, we have already received contributions from about 100 people and more donations are pouring in. We aim to raise at least `5 lakh for the vaccine challenge,” Rajeev added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine challenge CMDRF Techies COVID 19 COVID vaccine second covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp