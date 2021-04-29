Shortage unlikely, but donate blood ahead of Covid vaccination: Experts

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-45 set to begin on May 1, the deferral period of 28 days for blood donation after taking the first or second jab has given way to concerns over a possible shortage of blood. However, health experts assure that any crisis can be averted, if the public continues to donate blood as they used to.

“People can donate blood a week or two ahead of vaccination. As most hospitals have paused all elective surgeries, the demand for blood has also reduced. Now, requirements will be just for trauma accident cases, emergency surgeries and delivery cases. So the fear of a potential shortage is unnecessary,” said Dr Meena D, state nodal officer for blood transfusion services. “As everyone won’t get vaccinated in the same time frame, there will always be people who can donate blood. We also need to keep in mind that there is a shelf life for the blood. So the donation too should be in a staggered manner,” she added.

Meanwhile, all major hospitals are organising in-house camps to ensure adequate blood donation. Dr V Govindankutty, Director, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Blood Bank, Thrissur, has said that in-house camps are being held for the blood banks of IMA as well. “Compared to the earlier scenario, we do not require blood for all kinds of surgeries because the equipment used has become highly advanced. In addition, the general health of people has improved. Elective surgeries have also been postponed. Moreover, the deferral time period of many people aged above 45 would have gotten over by now. So, it’s unlikely that we will face a shortage of blood. In case of rare blood groups, specific donor forums will be used,” he said.

However, healthcare professionals agree that there has been a significant dip in the number of people who arrive for blood donation, as most people are reluctant to turn up due to the fear of Covid.Dr Amita Radhakrishnan Nair, assistant professor, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, said the hospital is taking all efforts to ensure that no blood shortage is felt. “The number of people who come to donate blood has reduced. Also, as our voluntary donors usually fall in the age group of 18-45, we anticipate a shortage by mid-May, because their vaccination begins on May 1. To tide over that crisis, we are currently conducting camps in colleges and offices,” the doctor said.