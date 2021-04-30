Blood banks brace for impact amid Covid vaccination drive

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Foreseeing a severe blood shortage once people aged between 18 and 45 are vaccinated, blood banks and donor organisations in the district are making desperate efforts to increase their stock. The vaccination drive for people above 18 is said to begin on May 1. Strict Covid-19 restrictions across the state is also causing hindrance to blood donation camps organised by various organisations.

According to the guidelines issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council, a donor has to wait for 28 days after getting vaccinated to donate blood. Authorities claim this can lead to blood shortage in the coming days since most of donors are aged between 20 and 40.

According to Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) data, of the people aged between the ages of 18 and 45, only 75 per cent have participated in voluntary blood donation in 2019-2020. In 2017-2018 this was 80 per cent.

Although this has not led to a significant amount of shortage in blood banks, anticipating a possible shortage in the coming days given the third phase of the vaccination drive, voluntary organisations have started to stock blood units.

“Blood donations have decreased since voluntary organisations couldn’t conduct camps due to the pandemic. The vaccination drive can lead to a further shortage of blood. This should be addressed at the earliest,” said an official with the KSACS.

Volunteers taking initiative

Vinod Bhaskaran, founder of the Blood Donors Kerala, a popular blood donors group in the state, said that currently, places like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thrissur are facing acute blood shortage since the second wave began. “Though only a few blood donations were made last year, the number of Covid cases were low compared to the second wave. However, since the current Covid situation has caused panic in people, we are raising awareness through social media platforms including Facebook,” he said.

The Blood Donors Kerala has already started organising small-scale blood donation camps across the state adhering to Covid-19 protocol. The volunteers have also started raising awareness through other platforms such as WhatsApp. “We have also joined hands with the Kerala Police on the additional feature in their POL-App, where people can register to donate blood before getting vaccinated.”

Another city-based NGO, Terumo Penpol, has also come forward to address the blood shortage that is likely to hit the state.

According to Baby P S who in charge of Terumo Penpol, the blood donations organised in educational institutions and IT companies helped increase the number of blood units. However, for a year everything has been closed, no blood donations camps were possible. “Last month, we organised more than six donation camps in Thiruvananthapuram. More than 100 members from the organisation have also registered for the camp slated for next month.

We are also encouraging people to donate blood directly,” Baby added. About 114 blood donation camps were organised by the NGO in Mumbai, where about 1,559 people donated blood. Meanwhile, SUSTERA Foundation with various civil society organisations under its fold is organising a blood donation camp at Golf Club in Thiruvananthapuram on May 3 and May 11. They are also holding an online campaign spearheaded by youngsters.

