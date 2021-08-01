Pinarayi to launch Sahajeevanam’ project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Sahajeevanam’, the Social Justice Department’s project to ensure doorstep delivery of services to differently-abled people and to provide them assistance and mental support during distress, will be rolled out on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project in online mode at 5 pm on Monday. Social Justice Minister R Bindu will preside over the programme in which Ministers M V Govindan, V Sivankutty and Veena George will also participate. ‘Sahajeevanam’ is being implemented by the Social Justice Department in association with the Departments of Local Self Government, General Education and Women and Child Development.

Centres for the differently-abled will be set up in all blocks as part of the project. Teachers of Special Schools, Buds Schools and Special Educators of Samagra Shiksha Kerala will function as volunteers of ‘Sahajeevanam’. “The government plans to implement the prjoect in all panchayats. Training has been provided to 30,000 people who have volunteered to be part of the project,” a release from the Social Justice Minister’s office said.