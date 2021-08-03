Criminal found dead inside brick factory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old history-sheeter involved in about 30 criminal cases was found hacked to death near Naruvamoodu on Sunday morning two weeks after his release from police detention under Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

Aneesh of Kulangarakkonam was found dead with multiple hack injuries at a non-functional hollow bricks company near Mulakkal. The dead body was spotted by the owner, when he came for inspection of the site. The police said Aneesh was an accused in several criminal cases, including murder.

The police said he had more than two dozen criminal cases, including one for murder, registered at Marayamuttom police station. In Naruvamoodu station alone he had 17 cases. Aneesh was into illegal sand mining as well and ran his operations alone.

The police said he continued his criminal activities even after being released from police detention on July 17. Prior to his murder, Aneesh had barged into a house near Kulangarakonam and allegedly snatched the gold chain of a woman, police said.

The police felt Aneesh could have been targeted by other criminal gangs with whom he might have had run-ins in the past. The body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.