Dues of ‘Ashwasa Kiranam’ beneficiaries to be cleared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is working towards clearing most of the pending arrears of the beneficiaries of ‘Ashwasa Kiranam’ project before the Onam season, Social Justice Minister R Bindu informed the Assembly on Monday. She said Rs 40 crore has already been sanctioned from this year’s budget for disbursing assistance to beneficiaries.

The minister was replying to a submission by Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanding urgent disbursal of three years’ pending assistance to beneficiaries of Ashwasa Kiranam. The project provides assistance to care givers of physically and mentally challenged persons and bedridden patients. Bindu said the additional amount required for providing assistance under the project will be provided through supplementary demand for grants.

She said budgetary allocation alone was insufficient for the project due to the sharp rise in number of beneficiaries. Last year, Rs 58.12 crore was allocated through supplementary demand for grants.

“The beneficiaries in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad have been provided assistance up to January 2020 while aid has been disbursed till February 2020 in other districts,” she said.

