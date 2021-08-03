STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart City projects nearing completion

Various projects being implemented under the Smart City plan by the corporation are nearing completion, Mayor S Arya Rajendran said here on Monday. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:13 AM

Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various projects being implemented under the Smart City plan by the corporation are nearing completion, Mayor S Arya Rajendran said here on Monday.  In a statement. she said the Ponnara Sreedhar park at Thampanoor renovated with illumination as part of Smart City project is ready for inauguration.  The construction of water kiosks at 12 places in the city are also nearing completion. 

A mosquito density system at four locations is also ready. The construction of multilevel car parking at Putharikandam, Palayam and Thampanoor has begun. The construction of other projects, including a vending zone at RKV road near Museum junction and a foot overbridge at East Fort, is under way.  The mayor will visit East Fort to review the construction work of the foot overbridge on Tuesday. 

As part of the people’s planning programme, the annual plan activities for the year 2021-22 is progressing fast. The corporation’s aim is to spend 100 percent of the project fund this fiscal year itself, the mayor said in a statement.

