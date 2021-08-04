CBSE Class 10 results: Good show by schools in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBSE Class X results announced on Tuesday saw many schools in the capital district emerging with flying colours, with most of the institutions registering 100% success rate.

St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school recorded 100% pass. Of the 223 students who appeared for the exam, 193 secured distinction. The school toppers were: Rahul Vinod and Niveditha Anoop (99.5%), Akhil Nair S and Sanjai Krishna S (99.17%) and Diya Anoop and Gowry Keerthana (99%).

Christ Nagar Sr Secondary School, Thiruvallam: Of the 312 students who appeared, 281 passed with distinction while 31 secured first class. The school toppers were: Amrithesh P, Jyothika A P, Sharon M and Gouri K (all securing 99.6%).

Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: The school recorded 100% success rate. Of the 148 students, 147 excelled with distinction and one with first class. A total of 58 students secured more than 95% marks. Parthiv Raju, Hanna Sajan, Isha Gafoor and Thasneem Shajahan emerged school toppers with a pass percentage of 99.4% Neha Susan Zacharia bagged second position with 99% followed by Sauparnika Suresh in third place with 98.8% marks.

Loyola School, Sreekaryam: All 35 students who appeared for the exam passed with 30 securing distinction and five with first class. The school toppers were Nishanth Kothattu Nizar (95.7%), Naithen Sam with (95.5%) and Alvin Noble and Vismay Sajith (91%).

St Mary’s Central School: The school secured 100% pass. Of the 126 students, 95 secured distinction. The toppers were: Aathmana V J and Anakha S (99.4%), Abhai Sankar P R and Arunima D S (99.2%) and K Mahesh (99%).

Amrita Vidyalayam, Kaimanam: The school registered 100% success. The toppers were S Aishwarya and Manna Maria John (98.2%) D Devika (97.8%) and Abhimanya R P (96.6%).

Sree Chitra Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal: All students who appeared from the school passed the exam with Niranjan B A emerging topper with 99.2% marks. Around 80% of the students passed with distinction.

Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyatinkara: All 242 students who appeared for the exam passed with 113 students securing 90% and above. While 50 students secured A1 in all subjects, 89 secured distinction. Arjun Krishna J M with 99% marks was the school topper.

St Francis Sales Sr Secondary School, Vizhinjam: All students who appeared for the exam secured A1 in all subjects. The toppers were: Aparna B, Aparna P Nair, Lakshmi Darshan and Arpitha S B.