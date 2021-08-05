AI-generated revision guide for medicos

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based startup Lafe has come up with an artificial intelligence platform that supports learning for NEET-PG examination. The application, Dream PG, has been developed by doctors Nidhin Raj and Sathish Srinivasan. According to Dr Nidhin, Dream PG has scientifically decoded the recent exam pattern using a homegrown AI algorithm to rank chapters according to relevance of the exam “This application will be student-friendly as one can prepare while sitting at home,” Nidhin said. Medicos can download the application on their android phones from the websites lafe.co.in or dreampg.co.in.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: Supreme Court on Pegasus matter
PM Modi speaks to Manpreet Singh, coach Graham Reid after Olympic hockey bronze; applauds hard work
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Governor Cuomo if he doesn't quit over sexual harassment charges
Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion near Srinagar Jamia Masjid, no casualty
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla sets aside Rs 10 crore to support students travelling abroad
'Sherni', 'Ludo' and 'Soorarai Pottru' lead nominations for IFFM Awards 2021