AI-generated revision guide for medicos

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based startup Lafe has come up with an artificial intelligence platform that supports learning for NEET-PG examination. The application, Dream PG, has been developed by doctors Nidhin Raj and Sathish Srinivasan. According to Dr Nidhin, Dream PG has scientifically decoded the recent exam pattern using a homegrown AI algorithm to rank chapters according to relevance of the exam “This application will be student-friendly as one can prepare while sitting at home,” Nidhin said. Medicos can download the application on their android phones from the websites lafe.co.in or dreampg.co.in.